Video: Two sustain gunshot wounds over dumsor protest at Somanya

Two persons have sustained gunshots wounds at Somanya in the Eastern Region while protesting the persistent power outages (dumsor) in the area.
Police officers from Somanya and Akropong who were detailed to restore calm allegedly opened fire on the demonstrators who were suspected to be on their way to attack the local office of Power Distribution Services (PDS) injuring two in the process.
The two Micheal Asare, 39 and Kwame Tei, 35 according to media reports were hit on the chest and legs by multiple bullets after they reportedly attacked two of police the officers.
The current development follows a protest by angry residents of Nuaso in the Eastern Region over incessant power cuts.
Confirming the incidence to Citi FM, the Eastern Regional Police PRO DCP Ebenezer Tetteh said: "they realise that they are not going to have their way so they turn their attention on the police, this time around they were coming to the police station to come and attack so they were not only advancing on the police station they were throwing stones, Police realising how serious the situation was has no option than to repel them some warning shots were fired and about 8 people were arrested, subsequently we heard that two of the rioters had sustain injuries and are receiving treatment at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua."
Background
Residents of Nuaso in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region on Wednesday evening blocked roads leading to the town in an attempt to register their displeasure to what they described as unfair treatment by the Power Distribution Services Ghana (PDS).
The residents numbering 60, wielding metals, planks and other offensive weapons blocked the main town road and set fire into tyres and other materials in the middle of the road.
They in the process caused several hours of vehicular and human traffic to commuters from Kpong and Somanya. One of the protestors who spoke to journalists called on PDS to provide them with a load shedding schedule.
“The whole community is not happy with the way electricity keeps going off every night. We are bothered and worried about this because the weather now is very hot during the day and at night we need electricity to power our devices to sleep but we don’t have electricity.”