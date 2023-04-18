WAEC releases 2023 BECE timetable

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) Ghana have released the timetable for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for the year 2023.
In a statement released on Monday, April 17, WAEC disclosed that the first papers of the examination will be written on Monday, August 7, 2023.
According to WAEC, the subjects to be written on August 7 include Religious and Moral Education 2 (Essay), Religious and Moral Education 1 (Objective), English Language 2 (Essay), and English Language 1 (Objective).
On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, candidates will write Integrated Science 2 (Essay), Integrated Science 1 (Objective), and Ghanaian Language and Culture 2 (Essay).
It was further explained that candidates are to take both Papers (2 & 1) for each subject in one sitting without a break. WAEC stated that if the duration indicated on the question paper differs from what is on the timetable, the duration on the question paper should be followed.
In its statement, WAEC also highlighted that candidates with visual and hearing impairments will be given an additional 50% of the time allotted to other candidates.
The release of the BECE timetable is a critical step towards the successful conduct of the examination, which is an essential requirement for Junior High School (JHS) graduates seeking admission into Senior High Schools (SHS) in Ghana.