WAEC releases provisional 2022 BECE results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released provisional results for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for both school and private candidates.
The subject results of 416 school candidates and three private candidates have been cancelled for the offence of either bringing foreign materials into the examination hall or colluding with other candidates.
Aside that the entire results of 73 school candidates and two private candidates have also been cancelled for the offence of bringing mobile phones into the examination hall.
The subject results of 38 school candidates have been withheld pending conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged examination malpractice.
The entire results of 11 school candidates have also been withheld pending conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged examination malpractice.
This was made known in a press statement dated January 25, 2023, signed and issued on Wednesday night by Rev Victor Brew, the Head of Legal at WAEC, on behalf of the Head of National Office.
"Last year, the same diet of examination was administered to both school and private candidates," WAEC stated.
WAEC said it will dispatch the results of school candidates to their respective schools through the Metropolitan/Municipal/District Directors of Education.
That of Private Candidates can be assessed at the Council's website www.waecgh.org.
School candidates who so desire, may also access their results online at the Council's website, it added.
Meanwhile, the scripts of candidates from 40 schools in certain subjects are undergoing scrutiny, WAEC added.
A total of 552,288 candidates made up of 276,999 males and 275,289 females entered for the school examination.
This includes 65 candidates with visual impairment, 427 with hearing impairment and 54 candidates with other test accommodation needs.
Out of the total number of candidates who entered for the examination, 4,309 candidates were absent.
The BECE for Private Candidates recorded a total entry figure of 1,144 candidates.
This was made up of 641 males and 503 females. Out of the total number of candidates who entered for the examination, 84 candidates were absent.