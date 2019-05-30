Warning : Expect more rains in Accra, other parts of Ghana today - Meteo

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a weather warning today Thursday, May 30, predicting more rains in many parts of the country.
“A rain-bearing cloud observed at 04:20 am on Thursday 30/05/2019, over the Gulf of Guinea is expected to affect the coast of Ghana between the hours of 05:00 am and 09:00 am.
“Regions to be affected include coastal parts of Central Region, Western Region and parts of the Greater Accra region,” the Agency warned.
Windy conditions will also be experienced during this period, according to the Agency.
Police rescue flood victims
Personnel from the Ghana Police Service yesterday came to the rescue of many people as Asylum down flooded again after 45 minutes downpour on Wednesday, May 29 2019.
As the rains poured down, residents were stuck at various points and needed to be whisked away as the water level rose.
Cars were not left out as the water almost covered cars on the roads.
Personnel from the Ghana Police Service came to the rescue of many as they managed to get a lot of the residents to a safe place.
