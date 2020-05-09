﻿﻿We can always do better as a gov't in managing the Covid-19 pandemic - Kwaku Kwarteng

Deputy Minister for Finance and MP for Obuasi West Kwaku Kwarteng has agreed that the government can always do better in managing the Covid-19 pandemic in Ghana.
Kwaku Kwarteng was responding to concerns raised by the Chairman of the NDC’s Covid-19 Technical Team, Prosper Bani that the government is not properly managing the pandemic.
Prosper Bani argued that the government could do better in the management of the pandemic in the country with a well-structured plan and also mobilise citizens to become more conscious of the directive from the government.
“I will like to say we can do better in the management of this pandemic in Ghana. It can be structured better and managed better, we can transmit information to the public better and mobilise the citizens to become more conscious of some of the directives that the leadership has put in place.”
Reacting to the issues put forward by Prosper Bani, Kwaku Kwarteng on Joy FM’s news analyses programme ‘NewsFile’ agreed with the suggestion from Prosper Bani.
“We can do better that was his response which I thought was a dignified response to the question you asked and we agreed as a government we can always do better and it is the reason we are always having internal discussions and engagement with the experts to see how we can continually improve the way we are handling this pandemic.”
He added that concerns raised by some people that the government do not have a plan in managing the pandemic cannot be true.
He explained that most people handling this pandemic are human beings and can also get some of the things wrong but they should be commended for their effort in helping the country combat the virus.
Kwaku Kwarteng said the government will be more swift in responding to the cases in the country.
Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have risen sharply to 4,012. 323 people have recovered and the death toll still stands at 18.
According to GHS, “Over 50% of these cases were as a result of an outbreak in an industrial facility with 1,300 workers of which 533 have been confirmed positive.”
The report from the Ghana Health, however, did not give the name of the industrial facility.
Regional distribution; Greater Accra – 3,436, Ashanti – 210, Eastern – 96, Central – 58, Western North – 56, Western – 35, Volta – 32, Upper East – 26,Oti – 24, Upper West – 20, Northern – 16, North-East Region – 2, Bono – 1, Savanna – 0, Bono East – 0, Ahafo – 0.