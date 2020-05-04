We have not acquired Live FM - Zoomlion

Zoomlion, one of Ghana biggest waste management has refuted claims that they are the new owners of Live 91.9 FM.
Live FM is one of the radio stations under EIB Network and there were reports that it had been sold to Zoomlion.
They have brushed off the reports and describe the publication as false and said it was a wicked attempt by some people to pitch Zoomlion Ghana against EIB Network.
They, however, said the matter has been referred to the legal team to take action on it
Below is the statement
ZOOMLION Denies Acquisition Of Radio Station In Ghana
The attention of Management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited has been drawn to a publication by some online media platforms that Live 91.9 FM, one of the FM stations belonging to the EIB Network, has allegedly been bought by the waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited.
We wish to state, very strongly, that the allegations contained in the said publications are false.
Zoomlion Ghana Limited has not contemplated the acquisition of the FM station. Clearly, the publication is a wicked and calculated attempt to pitch Zoomlion Ghana Limited against the EIB Network.
As a leading waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited recognises and appreciates the important role of the media in its quest to ensure a clean and healthy Ghana.
Zoomlion Ghana Limited, therefore, wishes to assure Ghanaians that its focus will continue to be on working assiduously to help the country address its sanitation problems.
Meanwhile, we have referred the matter to our Legal team for the right cause of action!
Issued: 4th May, 2020