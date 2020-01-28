We haven't created any vaccine for coronavirus - KNUST

The Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has moved swiftly to deny reports that the school has created a vaccine for the coronavirus.
There was a report on social media that suggested that the Faculty of Pharmacy at KNUST have created a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus.
The story went on to the say the vaccine was used to cure the Cote D'Ivoire student who showed symptoms of the disease after returning from China.
KNUST issued a statement which portions read: "However a quick check with the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Professor Berko Panyin Anto on the above news reveals that no such discovery has been created. Management urges the public to disregard such publication"
Below is the statement
Authorities in Cote d'Ivoire have tested the first person on the African continent for the Wuhan coronavirus, Cote d'Ivoire’s Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene said in a statement Sunday.
The death toll from the new coronavirus now stands at 106, as cases of new infections have almost doubled in a day, Chinese authorities said.
The number of total confirmed cases in China rose to 4,515 as of 27 January, up from 2,835 a day earlier.
Travel restrictions have been tightened and wearing masks in public is now mandatory in some cities.