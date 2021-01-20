Government determined to ensure safety of students - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says his government is determined to ensure the safety of students.
Speaking at the 72nd annual New Year school and conference at the University of Ghana, President Akufo-Addo said the government has so far shown commitment in protecting all and will ensure that the schools remain safe.
“Today, all students in the country’s educational structure are back in school with some doing so after a 10-month break. Government is determined to ensure their safety while in school,” he said.
The decision to reopen schools in Ghana comes at a time when the country is seeing an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases.
The decision has since been greeted with mixed reactions with some saying it is long overdue while others warn that it may increase the spread of the virus due to risks involved in students congregating in classrooms.
Ghana's COVID-19 infection rates are skyrocketing and include new strains of the virus not before seen in the country, filling treatment centres and threatening to overwhelm the health system, President Akufo-Addo said last Sunday.
Since Jan. 5, the number of active cases has risen to 1,924 from about 900, Akufo-Addo said in a speech. There are now 120 severe cases, up from 18 a week ago.
Ghana is not yet close to a peak seen during the first wave of infections in the middle of last year, but could quickly reach that level if cases keep rising at the current rate.