Striking Teacher Unions call the bluff of National Labour Commission

The three striking Teacher Unions have responded to the directive of the National Labour Commission, NLC for them to call off their strike.
NLC in a statement yesterday asked the teacher unions to call off their strike and return to classrooms with immediate effect.
NLC while describing the industrial action as illegal accused the Unions of failing to notify the Commission before embarking on their strike.
The Chairperson for the Commission, Andy Kwabena Asamoah, said the ongoing nationwide strike was in contravention of section 159 of the Labour Act 2003 and Act 651.
But responding to the directive on Joy FM, Deputy General Secretary of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Patrick Nii Sackey said until their monies are paid they will not go back to the classroom.
"Pay our money and we will return to the classroom, if the monies are paid we will go back to the classroom, I don't remember the last time they declared a strike illegal in this country but if the strike is not legal is it legal for a teacher to work and not be paid? which of the laws states that a teacher should work for 24 months and should not be paid."
Three teacher unions — the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) declared a strike December 5, 2019, after a series of failed engagements with the government on Legacy Arrears incurred between 2012 and 2016.
The teachers say they suspect that the arrears have been verified and approved for payment by the Controller and Accountant General’s internal audit unit, yet the monies have not been released.