Wife, boyfriend who plotted husband's murder remanded

The 27-year-old married woman Mavis Brepor and her 30-year-old boyfriend Patrick Asare who mistakenly hired a police officer as an assassin have been remanded.
They will be re-arraigned on 21st May 2020 at the Asokwa District court.
The remand according to the police will allow them enough time and opportunity to investigate the matter.
The woman and her boyfriend planned to kill her husband so they continue their relationship without any disruption.
They wanted an assassin and were given a contact but they mistakenly missed the number and rather called a Police officer who decided to secretly follow up the case.
Mavis and her husband David Gator, 52 have been married for 13 years and have three children but wanted her husband who is in Pamen a village located in the Eastern Region dead.
Manhyia Divisional Police Commander ACP Kweku Buah who they mistakenly called to do the killing narrated the incident.
“They wanted a killer and someone gave them a contact to call, they either did not write the number right or missed the digits so when they called I answered and we started talking, I pretended I was actually a killer and involved one other officer, we told them we were from Sefwi, I was to do the job for them last Saturday, but lured them and arrested both,” he told Luv FM.
Mavis Brepor has asked her husband for forgiveness and says she believes her lover cast a spell on her.
“I have now realized what I was doing, I ask my husband for forgiveness, my lover even gave me grinded glass to put in my husband’s food but I didn’t”.