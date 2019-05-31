You are either ‘mad, sick or a criminal' when you jump red light - COP Kofi Boakye

The Director-General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, has called for strict enforcement of road traffic regulations in the country to reduce the high level of indiscipline on roads.
COP Kofi Boakye said such petty crimes pose a long-term threat to national security and must be curbed.
COP Kofi Boakye who was speaking on “security threats and challenges, mitigating measures” at a meeting of the Association of Women Accountants of Ghana in Tamale described those who violate the road traffic regulations as ‘mad, sick or criminals’.
“We have to start enforcing all laws. How come people jump red lights and just pass through. People who jump red lights are either mad or either sick or either a criminal who is running away from crime. We must find a way of dealing with such people. If we cannot fight the small crimes, then we cannot fight the big crimes. That’s the policy”, COP Kofi Boakye said.
In recent times, the indiscipline and impunity on the roads have been topical, stirring national conversations over ways to deal with the worrying situation.
61 die through road accidents in Upper West Region
Various road traffic accidents that occurred in the Upper West Region in 2017 claimed a total of 61 lives resulting in an increase from the 54 persons that were killed in 2016.
Total number of fatal road accidents also increased from 48 in 2016 to 54 in 2017 while total number of persons injured again increased from 240 to 276 respectively.
Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Samad, Upper West Regional Manager of the National Road Safety Commission, NRSC, disclosed this at a press briefing in Wa on Wednesday.
Total number of serious road accidents decreased from 72 cases in 2016 to 53 cases in 2017, he said adding that total number of minor cases, however, increased from 39 to 43 in respectively.
