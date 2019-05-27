ALLEGED : Moesha Budoung snatches Pastor boyfriend from Nigerian actress

Ghanaian actress and Instagram model, Moesha Boduong has been accused of allegedly snatching a Pastor boyfriend from Nigerian actress Daniella Okeke.
It all happened after the Nigerian actress invited Moesha Buduong when she came to Ghana with her Pastor boyfriend.
According to Instagram gossip page, @Cutie_juls, Moesha Buduong met actress Daniella Okere and her pastor boyfriend at Kempisnki Hotel where the Instagram model took advantage of the situation and has been having an affair with the man of God since.
The report also stated that Moesha Buduong is in a serious relationship which the guy has hinted marriage despite her recent trip to the United States partly sponsored by both the alleged pastor boyfriend and her serious guy.
@Cutie_juls post on Instagram reads; Do you all remember when I wrote about how a certain Nigerian celeb and the boyfriend flew to Ghana in the man’s private jet, had a meal etc? Well that was our beautiful Danny o and one “Mr man of God”.
These girls don’t learn. When you say don’t make friends who wants the same things as you want, they won’t listen. Danny, don’t cry foul. When you saw Moe at Kempiski you should have let her be. Don’t you know you both are in the same WhatsApp group? Plus she has the backseat too. Whether her own is artificial or not all Oga sees it big backseat. You fucked up mehn. You shouldn’t have invited Moesha, trust me. And this thing that Moesha is doing with your Oga man of God is going nowhere so relax. Don’t spoil market for Moe o. Because as I’m speaking to you now, Moe is in a serious relationship which the guy has hinted Marriage. Even though Oga man of God sponsored part of her current trip to USA, her man also funded some so calm down. As for the BET, she will go o cos it’s sealed and done. Oga man of God might be the looser here if you will calm down and reason like a pro. Cos like I told you, Moe is just giving him to collect her money and bounce cos her stable boyfriend is single and she prefers it that way. But that doesn’t mean she won’t do a runs for her cash o. Abi you know say an a**awo will always be an a**awo.
Dear #DaniellaOkeke, you know what? Stephanie isn’t your problem neither is Moesha but that your Ghanaian pimp. You know whom I’m referring to. The CEO of that award thing na. I don’t want to give too much details. She has yarn your news all over Ghana and even South Africa. If you think I’m lying, how did I know she’s hooked you up to Safari ceo, Oscar and the rest of them. Well she uses you as her Grammys. Anytime she wants to introduce a girl, she convinces them with how she’s been hooking u up and even mention the men’s name. No wonder she posted u yesterday cos she knows what she’s done so she played it smart so u won’t blv anything u hear cos she knew it’s coming. I don’t know if you saw my DM cos I wanted to caution u. The gist with the voices were too embarrassing so I wanted to caution u but as usual, u were feeling**. TBC
