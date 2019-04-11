Video: Wife caught on camera cheating with husband's best friend

A man caught his wife cheating with his best friend after accidentally leaving his camera on while charging the device.
The husband, only known as Mr Yang, said the incident unfolded in 2016 in China when he took his dash camera home and left it charging without knowing it had turned on.
Shocking footage captured the moment his friend Mr Liu, said to be a local mayor, turned up at his home to be greeted by his wife, Cui Hua, who he knew through work.
The footage, captured in August 2016 but only recently shared, shows the pair kissing as they greet. They had a brief conversation before Mr Liu appears to start undressing her.
Mr Yang explained he had been hiding the incident as his son was preparing for the university entrance exam and only decided to divorce in January 2018.
Mr Yang said he had complained to the local government but had yet received any reply. Being accused of cheating, Cui Hua replied to Shang Yao News that she was a colleague of Mr Liu.
READ ALSO:
“I got pregnant as a virgin” – Woman shares her unusual story
3 students die during group sex
”My wife refused to suck my nipples, she calls me gay”
She admitted that the government had received her ex-husband’s complaint and said:
“If this is true, they [the officials] would have given me a warning.”
Cui Hua also denied that the footage was taken from a dashcam as she believed it was filmed on a hidden camera.
It’s known that Mr Liu has retired from the service and Cui Hua has been appointed as the town’s deputy secretary.
Watch the video below: