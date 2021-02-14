On this Valentine’s day you got a great chance to share your deepest feelings with your lover.
No matter if it’s a tweet, SMS or written on a greeting card, these romantic Valentine’s Day messages for lovers can make this day unique and special! If you can see your life together last for many many years and you can’t get lover out of your mind then Valentine’s day is here for you and remind you that you’ve got to let him or her know!
101 Valentine’s Day Messages for Lovers
♥ Trust me without wondering and love me without fear. I will always be there to support you.
♥ Every moment I have spent with you have been special. I am wishing you a Happy Valentine’s Day.
♥ You are my one and only valentine and I would like to wish you the very best on this special day.
♥ Love me and never leave me. We are perfect together. Happy Valentine’s Day.
♥ You mean the entire world to me and I believe you would be there by my side till the day I die. I Love you my Prince!
♥ Don’t leave me ever, because it would break my heart. Happy Valentine’s Day darling.
♥ While I was cleaning the home, I found the letters L, O, V, and E. The only thing I’m missing now is U.
♥ You make my life happier and brighter every day. Let’s have the most romantic Valentine’s date ever tonight.
♥ You are the person who makes me smile and give me the energy to go that extra mile.
♥ I love you and this is something that I cannot say enough. Happy Valentine’s Day.
♥ You taught me how to love and share in ways that I never knew how. Thank you for your unconditional love.
♥ Sweet Valentine’s Day Poems For Her
♥ My love for you cannot be expressed in words, so I will just say, xoxoxo and many more to give tonight.
♥ You’re a hard working woman and always put everyone before yourself. I appreciate everything you have done for me and I love you.
♥ I have been blessed to find a woman as unique and gifted as you. Happy Valentine’s Day!
♥ For the most thoughtful and caring woman in my life, I want to give you my everything.
♥ You take the biggest place in my heart and I wouldn’t know what to do without you.
♥ Your beautiful smile can set my heart on fire.
♥ People say that love can make all our dreams come true. I got to know about it from the moment I first met you.
♥ I love you from the bottom of my heart and I hate you because I cannot do anything without your support.
♥ I am thinking of you every second, not because it’s the Valentine’s Day, but also in other 364 days of the year.
♥ Romantic Valentine’s Day Messages For Him
♥ When I take a look back at the things, I’m glad that I found you. Wishing you the best Valentine’s Day.
♥ Your lips are red, and my heart is blue. Why? Because I can’t be with you! Even though we’re apart this Valentine’s Day my thoughts and dreams are of you.
♥ I have never known that love could be this perfect and thank you very much for everything that you gave to me.
♥ You are the reason that makes me wake up every morning with a bright smile on the face.
♥ My love for you is real and it would make me do unreal things. Wishing you the best on Valentine’s Day.
♥ I am glad that I have someone special in my life, which can be there by my side whenever I need the most.
♥ I loved you, I love you and I will love you forever. Let’s celebrate many more Valentine’s Days to come.
♥ With this simple message, I’m unable to show how much I love you.
♥ You are the first thing that comes to my mind when I wake up and the last thing that comes to my mind before I go to sleep.
♥ There’s nothing in this world that can change my love for you darling.
♥ You make me feel complete and thank you very much for all the support that you gave to me.
♥ You are the person whom I had been waiting for forever. I love you.
♥ I fall in love with my eyes when you take a look at them. I love my name when you say it. I love my life when you love me.
♥ Every single day, I fall in love with you and it would be forever. Happy Valentine’s Day!
♥ You make my heart flutter more gracefully than a butterfly. Let’s soar high this Valentine’s Day like butterflies during our time together later.
♥ My listener. My believer. My support. We’ve been through it all. Here’s to a sweet Valentine’s Day and many more.
♥ To the handyman who fixes everything from flat tires to fights between the kids, I love you and appreciate you for all you do!
♥ The man who I fell in love with is still as handsome and caring as you are now. Let this be the best Valentine’s Day that tops the last.
♥ You may be tough as nails, but I still see that you love me. Happy Valentine’s Day to the toughest guy I know!
♥ To the man who has gotten me out of more more messes than I can count, I love you so much, Dad, on this Valentine’s Day and every day.
♥ Another Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but I know my love for you will stay strong.
♥ Love me without any restrictions and feel free to accept who I am. Happy Valentine!
♥ Darling, spread love wherever you go. You would definitely be blessed with the love you get in return. ♥ From random kisses to random laughs, I feel how lucky I am to be in a relationship with you.
♥ Our love has the ability to grow endlessly and it would be perfect in future.
♥ On the first day I met, you took my breath away and I could not respond to it.
♥ The more guys I meet, the more I realize that you are the perfect person I could have ever asked for. Happy Valentine’s Day my love!
♥ On this Valentine’s Day, I wanted to tell you that my love for you would never die.
♥ I love the way how you kiss me for no special reason. I believe that love would cherish forever.
♥ A man is only as good as the woman behind him. Thank you for being that woman behind me.
♥ Never change who you are. You are a woman so beautiful on the inside and out.
♥ Everyone’s definition of love is different. My definition is loving you forever until our last breath.
♥ When I look at you, I see a radiant star with a brightness of love that cannot be compared. Have the brightest Valentine’s Day.
♥ You put your all into caring for our family. Let’s have a relaxing Valentine’s night for you to recharge.
♥ I can’t thank you enough for how supportive and strong you are to keep everyone in the house safe and loved. Happy Valentine’s Day!
♥ When the going gets tough, you’re the man to pull me to my victory. I love you and can’t wait to spend our Valentine’s night together.
♥ You may not be the best at cleaning up your messes (which I don’t mind picking up for you lol) but you are the best at being the man who you are and that’s what matters most. Hugs and kisses!
♥ We have the best talks. We have the greatest laughs. Your chuckle is so happy and proud.
♥ Guess what? There’s a surprise waiting for you at home tonight. I bet you can’t wait and see.
♥ Every single moment that I have spent with you has been awesome. Happy Valentine’s Day darling.
♥ Dear husband, I promise you that the best in our love life is yet to come. I love you.
♥ I have given all of me to you. I am glad that you are my husband and I could have never asked for anyone better.
♥ What would you do if my heart was broken into two? I know that you would fix it for me. I love you.
♥ Hold me and love me like there’s no tomorrow. I can’t wish for anything better.
♥ I use the language of love more than all other languages because you are my everything.
♥ You are the only person that I have loved from the bottom of my heart and that love would remain forever.
♥ Please fill my heart with a song and give me the opportunity to love you even more.
♥ Find a way to get into my heart, I will always find a way to love you from the bottom of my heart.
♥ I’m so glad because I gave the most precious gift I ever had to a kind and a wonderful person like you. Enjoy the Valentine’s Day. ♥ I would wait forever to be your girl, because you are amazing and I love you!
♥ I think love is not blind. Love sees more because I have experienced it from you.
♥ I’m scared to close my eyes because I think that I will not be able to see you again. I love you that much from the bottom of my heart.
♥ Caring, loving, adorable, intelligent, sweet, and handsome. That’s all what I have to say you darling.
♥ The next time you see a falling star, make a wish that our love would remain forever.
♥ Could you please check your briefcase? I cannot find my heart and I think it is in your briefcase.
♥ Please come home early today. I anticipate to celebrate this Valentine’s Day with my only Love!
♥ In my life, have shared the best moments in my life with you. Happy Valentine’s Day sweetheart.
♥ Looking back in time, I’m glad that I chose you except everyone else and I’m looking forward to spend the life with you.
♥ Every single moment that I have spent with you has been awesome. Wishing you the best for Valentine’s Day.
♥ Your smile is the biggest treasure that I could ever have and your love is all I need to live.
♥ I wish I could take a look into your eyes and get lost in them forever.
♥ I am longing to be with you because the feeling I had whenever you were by my side is amazing.
♥ The best thing I found in life in this year is the love of you. Happy Valentine’s Day.
♥ I can even walk a million miles just to see you smile and I would never let you go out of my sight.
♥ Your touch does everything that pebbles can do to calm water. You make ripples in my heart. I love you.
♥ I love you sweetheart and I wish you the best Valentine’s Day.
♥ Whenever I see your smile, I realize that all the troubles in my life are worth tolerating.
♥ I fell in love with you immediately after seeing the inner beauty of you. Happy Valentine’s Day.
♥ Love does create boundaries and my love for you has already created boundaries within your heart.
♥ I can’t even think where I would be without the love of you. Thank you for doing everything that you have done to my life.
♥ If I can be a tear, I will because then I can born in your eyes and die in your lips.
♥ I had a heart filled with love and you stole it from me. Enjoy the Valentine’s Day my love.
♥ Love is not just a decision. It is a wonderful feeling that we could experience in our lives.
♥ Dear wife. Thank you very much for being a part of my life and making it better day by day.
♥ When someone asks me what makes me sleep at night, I would say it’s your love. I love you!
♥ Whenever I see you, I feel that I don’t need to be perfect in order to be happy.
♥ Allow me to drown in the chaos of your life along with the silence of love. Happy Valentine’s Day darling.
♥ Whenever I see your face, I realize how God has been nice to me. I love you.
♥ I feel like I’m the luckiest person to live on this planet because I have found the best girlfriend ever.
♥ Loving you is not just an opinion or a choice. It’s a necessity. Enjoy the Valentine’s Day darling.
♥ Whenever I say I love you, I don’t say with my habit. I want you to feel that you are the best thing that has ever happened to my life.
♥ Even though Valentine’s Day costs me a lot, I don’t care about it because you are the best thing that has happened to my life.
♥ Covered in deep dew in a high mountain, I saw the words, I love you!
♥ Whenever you walked into my heart, my life became worth living. I love you sweetheart and enjoy the Valentine’s Day.
♥ Whenever I see you, my heart lights up because I love you! Be my Valentine darling!
♥ I think love is too weak for the words that I feel for you. Happy Valentine’s Day!
♥ I thank cupid for shooting you and me with perfect aim. Happy Valentine’s Day my loving wife.
♥ Even though we are busy, this message is a short reminder to tell you that we are still sweethearts.
♥ A day without you is just like a day without sun in my world. I cannot live without you.
♥ Today is the best day for me to stop and realize how wonderful you have been to me.
♥ I am still wondering how lucky I have been to get a girlfriend like you.
♥ On this Valentine’s Day, I took time to look back what we have done together in the past year. I love you.
♥ I am extremely lucky to have a smart, fun, beautiful and a crazy girlfriend like you. I love you!
♥ I think God for creating a perfect girlfriend like you. I could never have asked for anything better.
♥ I am wishing the happiest Valentine’s Day for the sweetest valentine that I could ever have.
♥ You are my one and only sweetheart and I’m glad that you are mine.
♥ Be with me today and tomorrow, and forever! I love you.
♥ The first day I met you would cherish in my memories for a lifetime. I am extremely happy and blessed to have a wife like you.
♥ You are the heaven of my heart and you have always been a refuge for my soul. I love you sweetheart.
♥ I believe falling in love is like looking into the sky that is full of stars. I have selected the perfect love of my life.
♥ When I’m not with you, my tears fall down to fill the blue ocean. Happy Valentine’s Day.
♥ I don’t know how to write wonderful messages on cards, but I want to make you feel that you are special to me on this Valentine’s Day.
♥ I really don’t know what I mean to you, but I know that I will not be able to live without you.
♥ I feel happy whenever I think about you. Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life.
♥ Thank you very much for everything you did to me throughout the year. ♥ I have seen angels in sky and I’m lucky to be with one of them. Happy Valentine’s Day!
