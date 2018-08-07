5 wrong colours you have being wearing to the office.

Research has proven that
colours affect our mood and those around us. There are certain colours that fit perfectly in a formal certain, while others don’t. Amazingly, I once went for an interview and this is something I learned from one Human Resource Manager.
Dressed in my only neatly pressed brown skirt and suit (though it looked baggy on me)and armed with all the facts I needed, little did I know that the
colour of my suit was going to take center stage of the whole interview rather than my credentials. My interaction with him unveiled a lot including the following:
- Brown
Brown sends the message of being comforting and reliable but also conveys the image that you are simple and old-fashioned. These qualities aren’t positive in job interviews when you want to convey the message of being forward-thinking and modern.
- Red or Pink
This is the
- Grey
The most immediate thing that is associated with the
- Orange
Orange stands as the worst color to wear to a job interview, as many associates the
5.Yellow
This is one bright
Here are the best
- Blue
For many, blue has a calming effect (as seen with most swimming pools) and is linked to intellect. According to experts, shades of blue sends the message that you’re wise, credible and trustworthy. This actually explains why most security personnel are normally seen in green or blue.
- Black
Black conveys leadership, so save it for interviews for management positions. Besides blue, experts also
- Green
Green, according to many, denotes freshness and exuberance (as seen in fresh green leaves), safety and harmony. Some associate green with money and the “go” signal for a traffic light and this makes it safe.
4. White
This color is associated with cleanliness and perfection. It is always a safe choice for a shirt or scarf, but also note that too much white denotes timidity.
In conclusion, remember to dress for the company that is paying your salary and
