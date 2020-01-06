7 make-up trends that will rule 2020

The best thing about fashion is that whenever a new year begins, there are tons and tons of trends which flood social media.
The internet is filled with such information but to sort through it and find something concrete is very time consuming and confusing.
Go ahead and work through your make-up and throw anything that may have expired or is of no use anymore. To help you out in looking gorgeous like never before, we will help you out with the list of top make-up trends of 2020.
1.Vibrant mascara
This year everything will be colourful including the mascara. The colourful make-up trend was huge last year and recently mascaras have also joined the bandwagon. The time has come to ditch the usual black mascara and experiment with different colours. If you are a bit apprehensive about coloured mascara then go for some shades which are not too bright like blue or green.
2.No make-up look
Currently, everything larger than life is trending and the no make-up look might come as a shock to you. Though many Bollywood ladies endorsed the trend, 2020 will see most ladies going for the no make-up look. It is much simpler than applying loads and loads of make-up on your skin. It makes your face look fresher.
3.Bushy eyebrows
This is the best news of 2020 so far, right ladies? The time of having polished and structured eyebrows is gone, now ladies flaunt their natural eyebrows. The trend of having the perfect shape is replaced by this bushy brows and we fully support that. This requires plucking out the minimal hair from the brows and then you are done. You don’t need to sit through the painful process of getting a particular shape.
4.Dark lip colours
Colours like red, purple, brown and many others will be a major hit in 2020. These colours look very modern in the present time and they match every skin tone. If you are new in selecting such shades then opt for subtle mauve tone than going for berry red just at the start.
5.Glittery eyes
Glitters have been a constant hit regardless of the era and 2020 will be no different. Glitter eyeshadows and liners are going to be a big thing and we have accepted that. Applying them is very easy but removing them requires a bit of an effort. So, know everything before dipping your fingers into it.
6.Mismatched eyeshadow
It might sound weird but if you love experimenting then this trend is totally for you. No need to use one colour for eyeshadow, you can use two different colours for them. If your dress has pink and yellow, your eyeshadows can reflect the same colour scheme.
7.Subtle lip stain
Ladies, you don’t always have to go for bold lip colours, in 2020 the subtle lip stain is going to be the major trend. It provides a hazy and dreamy look to the lips and is very low on maintenance as well.
