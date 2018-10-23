Asamoah Gyan reveal why he named his son Floyd Mayweather

Ghana Black Star captain, Asamoah Gyan says boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jnr is his mentor and that motivated him to name his son after the money man.According to him, Mayweather is an incredible guy that he really looks up to and takes deep inspiration from.
"Floyd Mayweather is my role model and it is because of him I named my son Floyd Gyan. Because Floyd Mayweather speaks the truth and when he does, people don’t understand him and publicly condemn him sometimes. But these are hypocrites because in their quiet time when they reflect on what he has said very well, then they agree that he has done the right thing’’.
Asamoah Gyan also said he usually does not want to put his family in the limelight and said that he has three children, but said he wouldn’t force any of them to play football if they don’t want to.
His sons are named, Fredrick Gyan, Raphael Gyan, and Floyd Gyan.
