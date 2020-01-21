Avoid these five mistakes while proposing the person you love

If falling in love is difficult, proposing the person you are in love with is even more difficult.
Most people grow up watching romantic movies or reading novels where they learn about the way a man proposes the woman he loves, or vice versa.
Most often the ideas we are exposed to are not applicable in real life. Imagine a busy street in some Indian city occupied by street vendors or hawkers, uncovered dustbins etc., and you are planning to propose your girl there. Of course, kneeling in front of the girl, reciting your favourite poem, if not a self-composed one.
Your gesture is definitely romantic, but would the other person find so? We don’t know. So, let’s look at a few avoidable mistakes while proposing to the person you love.
1.Making it a surprise
A surprise is not everyone’s cup of tea. While some might find it very enduring and exciting but for the rest a surprise, especially when it is related to such an important matter of the heart, may not be very welcoming. Avoid a surprise until you are very sure that the other person likes to be taken aback.
2.Proposing too soon
Oh! Do we even need to elaborate more on this? Proposing too soon or without any inkling about the other person’s feelings is definitely a recipe for disaster. If you don’t want your heart to be broken, take your time to know the person before you let the person know about your emotions.
3.Proposing too soon
Oh! Do we even need to elaborate more on this? Proposing too soon or without any inkling about the other person’s feelings is definitely a recipe for disaster. If you don’t want your heart to be broken, take your time to know the person before you let the person know about your emotions.
4.Proposing too late
If proposing too early and without thinking is a vice, taking too long or dilly-dallying can also be a big mistake. If you wait for longer than necessary before expressing your emotions, the other person may take this as a sign of your lack of interest. You really don’t want that to happen, right?
5.Doing it in a public place
Yes, we get it. After watching a ton of Hollywood and Bollywood movies where the hero chases his love in every possible place and lays bare his heart in the most unexpected and crowded restaurant, holding a dainty jewellery box inside which lies buried a diamond ring. Believe it or not, a lot of people have criticised this as a clever marketing gimmick of diamond jewellers. But this article is not about that. What should be avoided is public places because you might like doing what you want to do but others surrounding you may not be interested in watching your antics. So, have some respect for the public.
READ ALSO:5 signs that show you're addicted to singlehood and why it's time to get over it
Kissing while proposing
One thing which you should avoid is any kind of inappropriate physical contact while proposing to the person you love. This is the moment to express your deep emotions and feelings, your physical needs can wait, right. So, don’t try to kiss the person or hug him/her unless the other person gives you the consent.
Credit: Indiatimes