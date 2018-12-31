Best prayers to God for happy and firm marriage

Sometimes, prayer for marriage is something people neglect in the time of troubles. But communication with God can be a remedy to your loneliness, broken marriage or relationships. Your happiness is literally within one prayer distance. So, don't wait, talk to our Lord, and He will lead you to it.
Prayers to God to find a partner, happy marriage and family, Sometimes it can appear not that easy to find a partner or maintain peace and happiness in relationships.
In such moments of desperation, God is here for us to help find love and save the family. All you need is to call Him for help, and He will hear you and help you without a doubt, as God said, "It is not good for the man to be alone; I will make him a helper suitable for him" (Genesis 2:18).
Prayer for marriage to happen soon
When you feel that the universe is against you being loved and happy in a marriage, ask our Lord for help. And in some way, He will show you the right path, that will lead you to your future partner and happy marriage. Here is the miracle prayer to get married soon.
Almighty Father, We pray for all those waiting and searching for life partners. You know the deep longings of their hearts and You know what is best for them in life. Lord, help them as they desire a good companion in life. If it is Your will, guide them, Lord, to the partner You have chosen for them. Give them the wisdom and direct them in their pursuit to choose the right person. Everyone deserves a loving and God-fearing partner, for a happy life. We ask You to remove all obstacles in their way and perfect everything for them.
Prayer for marriage to work
Maintaining peace and happiness in marriage is real work, that requires hard word work and a big deal of efforts from both partners. If you want to be entirely sure, that your marriage will prosper and last till the last seconds of life, ask God to charge your future family with love and trust, that will never leave you.
Dear God, We praise you for your love and faithfulness. We thank you for huge grace. We thank you that you give us the power to love well. Thank you for my spouse. Thank you for the gift of marriage. Thank you that you’re for us; that you fight for us. Thank you that you are Redeemer, and you have good in store. We confess, some days, marriage gets tough, and we blow it – again. We ask that you would make us more like you. Please fill our marriage and lives with truth and cover it with blessing. Lord, we pray for…
Prayer for a marriage partner
Everyone, whether it is man or woman, wants to find a reliable partner that will never let you down and will be by your side forever. Tell God your wishes in prayer, and He will hear you and lead to the true love of your life. Here are some prayers for males and females that will help you find the partner of yours.
Lord, help me assure my woman that I am responsible and able to provide for her needs. Help me prove that I am a gentleman and God-fearing and would be able to take care of her and protect her in all aspects of life, in good times and in bad. May I daily make amends in all my shortcomings and make myself ready to give myself wholly and truly to a relationship. May I grow in a deeper love for You, my God, which will allow me to grow deeper in my relationship with her. Amen.
Lord, I pray for a God fearing, humble, gentle, faithful and loving man. May he be one filled with respect for women and protect them in all harm, trouble, and afflictions. May You come first in his life and may he be one who leads a family to God. Lord, I am willing to accept a man despite whatever his past is. May he come fully done away with his old bad habits. May His past be history as we take each other from the day we come together in a relationship. In the same way, I pray Lord that he too will not see the old me but as someone good and renewed in Your hope and blessings. May my past never be a hindrance to living my present life as a wife as I make amends to my old self and give myself wholly and truly to him.
Prayer for marriage to be restored
God is always standing by you and waiting for you to ask Him for help. Just pray to our Lord, and He will help you restore your marriage and relationships.
Lord, I come before you today with a heavy heart; my marriage is in grave trouble, and I need Your help and closeness. Please make changes in my spouse's heart. Make us compatible again, and bring us closer together as we were before. Fill us with Your love and give us the strength to love one another, care for one another, and fulfill your lifelong wishes for us. Show us the harm caused by careless, uncalled for words, and the pain caused by emotional distance. Heal the division between the two of us. Make us one again. In Your precious name, I pray, Amen.
Source: Legit.ng