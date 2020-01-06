Check out unexpected ingredients you can add to your smoothie

Looking to spice up your smoothie, while adding kick and making it healthier? Let’s look at some very unexpected smoothie ingredients.
Smoothies are a great way to kickstart your day, giving you a shot of energy while also filling you up the healthy way.
The problem with smoothies, though, is that it’s so easy to fall into a routine of making the same one over and over again with the same ingredients. We get it; it’s easy and you know exactly how to create your favourite smoothie.
However, if you’re a bit bored of the same old ingredients by now, join us as we take a look a the top 10 unexpected ingredients to add to your next smoothie.
Cereal
Whether it is oatmeal or Weetabix works perfectly super when sprinkled on top of a smoothie.
We highly recommend rolled oats because they’re soft, full of fibre and go with just about any kind of smoothie you can think of.
All you need to do is make your usual smoothie, dig your hand into a box of oats and sprinkle some on top. It’s that simple and it’s a great way to add more dietary fibre to your, well, your diet! .The main advantage of fibre is that it helps to keep you satisfied for longer.
Coconut Milk
If you’re wanting to go dairy-free but recognise that milk is an essential ingredient in your fav smoothie, why not try coconut milk?
Coconut milk is a vegan-friendly substitute for dairy milk and it’s one of amazing smoothie ingredients. Just crack open a tin and pour in the same amount as you usually would dairy milk.
There are lots of other vegan-friendly options you can choose. As well as coconut milk, consider nut milk, rice milk, oat milk and even quinoa milk.
Pumpkin
This is another one of smoothie ingredients.
Pumpkin is a fantastic source of fibre, which means that it’ll help you to stay full for longer. It also contains lots of potassium, as well as vitamins A and C.
Plus, its texture will add a degree of creaminess to your smoothie.
Herbal Tea
If you’re thinking of going vegan but you’re not so stuck on vegan milk alternatives, or if you just want to consume less dairy, a fantastic alternative to cow’s milk when it comes to your smoothie is herbal tea.
Okay, so herbal tea is totally different to milk but it honestly makes for a perfect substitute in your smoothie.
Green tea is our top pick, but if you want a sharper taste, why not try liquorice tea?
Don’t discount ginger or peppermint tea, too. In fact, be creative and experiment!
If you’re not a fan of herbal tea, you can try regular black/white tea instead. It all works just as well.
Coffee
This is one of the most unexpected smoothie ingredients. Not a fan of tea in general? Okay, how about some coffee in your next smoothie.
Coffee makes for a great addition to your morning smoothie because it gives you that boost of energy that many of us need.
It also tastes amazing in a smoothie.
All you need to do is add a tsp of instant coffee to your next smoothie and you’re well on your way to creating a turbocharged smoothie that will keep you going until noon!
Skins
What’s the deal with skin? It’s the most nutritious part of the fruit or vegetable, yet so many of us toss it away.The thing is, it’s perfectly fine to eat the skin off your kiwi fruit, your pear, your apple and even your orange! Skins are nutrient-dense, and if you’re not massively keen on the texture, why not blend them instead?
It might take you a tad longer to actually blend the fruit with the skin still in-tact, but think how much time you’ll be saving from not having to peel the fruit in the first place!
Avocado
Avocado is also one of very unexpected smoothie ingredients. We know you have avocado in your kitchen (who doesn’t?!). But instead of using it for your next guacamole, or adding it to your scrambled eggs, consider blending it for your next smoothie.
Go on, give it a whirl! Its creaminess will add texture, while its high fibre and healthy fats content will help you keep you feeling full for longer.
Beetroot
Beets have to be the most overlooked vegetable ever. We’re not sure why, because beets are so eye-catching with their exotic purple colour. They’re also amazingly healthy and tasty, too.
And they also make for one of great – if totally unexpected – smoothie ingredients.
Beets work in smoothies because they’re easy to blend and they’re rich in antioxidants. They’re also inflammatory and they’ll give your smoothie a really cool colour.
READ ALSO:9 reasons to start eating peanut butter
Cauliflower
Cauliflower is literally everywhere these days. You might not realise it, but it’s even in pizza crust. Seriously!
And because it’s rich in so many great nutrients, from fibre to vitamin K, it makes for a fantastic and unusual addition to your smoothie.
And while you might be worried that it’s strong smell might dominate things, don’t be. That won’t happen.
Credit:tips and tricks