Difference between Lime and Lemon and their effects

Research cannot precisely show the origin of Lime but it is believed to be grown first in Indonesia and transported to north Africa.
While the Lemon as studied by a genomic indicates it was a hybrid between bitter orange (sour orange) and citron and from northern Burma or China.
Limes are small, round and green.
Lemons are usually large, oval-shaped and yellowish when ripe.
Both fruits are acidic and sour but lemons tend to be sweeter whiles the lime have a bitter flavour and taste. They are from the same citrus fruit family, rich in vitamin C with same nutritional benefits and low in calories, aids digestion, gives fresh breath and prevents kidney stones.
Lime juice is more acidic than that of the Lemon. Lime has 6% in acid while Lemon has 4%. The acid helps boost metabolism, it helps burn more calories and stores less fat.
Lime contains some amount of phosphorus, magnesium, folate, niacin and riboflavin. It has a high content of vitamin C which 20% s a daily need of human, it also has some amount of iron, calcium, vitamin B6, thiamine, potassium and provides antioxidants.
Lime can provide 32% of the vitamin C needed in a day and its nutrients can support the heart, reduce the risk of asthma and promote healthy skin.
Lemon or Lime can make you experience acid reflux, it can risk cavity in respect to the teeth, can also erode enamel. Not advisable to take it just before bed because it can rid itself of unwanted toxins.
To limit the eroding of tooth enamel, it is better to drink the Lemon mixed with water through a straw and rinse the mouth with plain water afterwards.