How to attract a man back in your life

Watching your man leave you for someone else, or for a better life is absolutely heartbreaking.
Processing the breakup on your own can turn your mind towards various things, one of them being wanting to get back your man in your life.
While this can be a tumultuous task with no promise of success, your heart will tug towards hope of getting back together with him. Here are some ways to attract your man back into your life.
Appear confident and strong after a breakup
Never see your ex after you have cried rivers. Instead, take your time, let the puffiness from your eyes disappear and appear strong and confident in front of your man. He may be confused to see you happy and look so vibrant in his absence, and hence, he may want to get back together with you.
Cut-off contact
After your breakup, cut off contact with your ex for sometime. This may leave him wanting to talk to you more, or even look for a closure. But the more you restrict him, the more he may want to inch closer to you.
Never act desperate
Acting desperate for his love is the only thing that puts off the exes. If your goal is to get back your man, then forget calling or texting him multiple times, just to get his attention. Wait for him to come to you, not the other way around.
Work on yourself
This is one of the best ways to get your man back into your life, and also look after yourself simultaneously. Work out, get in shape or do things that you have always wanted to do. When you finally begin doing that one thing that you never did, while being in a relationship with your man, it will automatically show how free and happy you are, which will in turn, make your man wonder if he did a mistake by letting you go.
--Indiatimes--