Walk with Lexis set for August 31, hundreds to join

On Saturday, August 31, all roads lead to the Ayi Mensah Police Station for the health awareness ritual, Walk with Lexis.
Walk with Lexis, a health awareness campaign spearheaded by Lexis Bill, host of Drive Time on Joy FM, has become a popular exercise because it encourages the culture of exercising and healthy living among Ghanaians.
Since its inception in 2016, the event has seen hundreds of Ghanaians climb up the Aburi Mountain.
It has seen patronage from well-known personalities including Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu; Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, former Minister for Youth and Sports; and Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM).
Participants of Walk with Lexis, apart from walking up the Aburi Mountain, also engage in vigorous aerobics, health talk, and screening. They also win amazing prizes on the day.
Participants, after walking from the Ayi Mensah Police Station to the Peduase Junior High School, on Saturday will take part in an aerobics session, health screening, health talk and networking.
Last year, Walk with Lexis was adjudged the ‘Best CSR Event’ in Ghana.
The health initiative beat Despite Group Blood Donation, Kenkey For The Needy, MTN Heroes Of Change, Save A Child Save A Mother Project, Needless For Girls Project, Okyeame Kwame’s Hepatitis B Health Walk, and Kwabena Kwabena Save Life Concert to win the award at the 2018 Ghana Event Awards.
Source: Myjoyonline