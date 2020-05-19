Why your girlfriend has hidden her 'last seen' on WhatsApp

With the introduction of WhatsApp, communicating with your lover has been made easier and efficient especially with its friendly tools that indicate when someone is online, typing, recording a voice note, offline and even online.
However, the app is blamed for many breakups and this is one of the many reasons girls have started hiding their 'last seen' to keep off their boyfriends who behave like investigative officers.
Why do women hide their 'last seen' on WhatsApp? Here are some reasons.
1. Seeking attention
Some ladies will hide their last seen to compare the rate of messages that will chip in when nobody knows she is online, this will help her determine the real friends who will always want to connect with her despite an indication that she is not online.
2. Not interested with your chats
When you have bored your girlfriend, she will block her last seen so that you lose interest in texting her.
3. Cheating made easier
When your girlfriend has hidden her last seen, you will probably not configure when she was last on the app.
Even when you text her and she ignores your message, you will not mind thinking she was not online. This provides a good avenue for cheating.
4. To prevent fights
They want to prevent fights with their boyfriends who have become detectives and make all sorts of assumptions, which are usually incorrect, based on the last seen. Hence, they prefer to block it.
5. To stop unnecessary questions
Why didn’t you respond immediately? I saw you online. So, to prevent this and other types of questions, she prefers to block it. At least, if you do not see it, you won’t question her.
She does not want you to know the last time she was online. Yes, some girls just do because they do not want you to see the last time they were online.