Women wear foam to force-contour their body-Dr Obengfo

Director of the Advanced Body Sculpt Center (Obengfo Hospital) Dr Obengfo, says some women wear multiple pairs of trousers padded with rubber and foam to force-contour their body to achieve hot curves.
“Some women naturally have beautiful shapes, they haven’t taken any medication or done body sculpting; that’s how their bodies are, others do body sculpting”
“Some women, let me tell you, use foam and rubber; some wear three to six trousers or shorts and stuff their hips and buttocks with panties or butt pads or artificial buttocks and hips to enhance their body shape” Dr Obeng-Andoh, who was speaking on Accra FM on Thursday, October 10, 2018.
“They put on their clothes and it looks perfect on them, so, someone standing outside will say: ‘They have a beautiful shape’, but there are others who do body sculpting. God has given us the intellect to do it, so, when you see her and she doesn’t tell you, you wouldn’t know because you won’t see any scars and you can’t tell they have done body contouring.”
Body sculpting is a procedure that alters the shape of the human body. It includes procedures that eliminate or reduce excess skin and fat that remain after previously obese individuals have lost a significant amount of weight, in a variety of places including the torso, upper arms, chest, and thighs.
At Obenfo Hospital, a client, according to Dr Obeng-Andoh, can have a butt-lift, slender waist, and breast enlargement.
Dr Obeng-Andoh said his clientele includes a tall list of high-profile persons.
Nana Frema Koranteng, an actress and musician, publicly disclosed she got her hour-glass figure after Dr Obeng-Andoh worked on her.
