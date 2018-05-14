19 aspirants files NPP nominations forms successfully

Nineteen prospective candidates were able to file their nomination successfully at the Headquarters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) by close of day on Monday, May 14, 2018.
The rest have up to Tuesday, May 15, 2018, to submit their forms or risk not being able to contest the position the candidates were vying for.
Prospective candidate who picked the nomination forms to contest the national executive elections in the impending National Delegates Congress of the NPP were given two days interval to present the forms.
They had to tour all the ten regions to get party members and executives to endorse their various forms for them.
At end of closing time, 5pm on Monday, which is the first day of the filling of the nominations, Nineteen candidates, namely, Alhaji Aminu Abu who is contesting the Nasara Coordinator, Sadik Nabicheing for the Nations Organizer, Dominic Kweku Edua for the National Youth Organizer, were able to file successfully.
The rest were Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia for the First Vice chairperson, Abdulai Iddrisu for Nasara Coordinator, Kate Gyamfua for the Women’s Organizer and Richard Ahiagbah for the General Secretary.
Other were George Isaac Amoo for the First Vice chair, Alhaji Abubakar Abdul Rahaman for the National Chairman, Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama for the National Treasurer and Nana Bediako for the National Youth Organizer.
Fredrick Fredua Antoh for the First vice chair, Freddie Blay for the National Chairman, Sammi Awuku for the National Organizer and Kwabena Amankwah Yeboah for the National Treasurer.
The remaining were Baaba Gado, Sulemana Abubakar , Alhaji Sule Mussah and Sheriff Dannsa, all for the Nasara Coordinator.
The NPP’s National Delegates Congress is scheduled to take place at the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua at July 7, 2018.
