2020 election a done deal because I've seen the outcome spiritually - Kofi Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo the flagbearer for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), says he will win the 2020 elections without breaking a sweat.
Mr Akpaloo says he has already seen the outcome spiritually and he won convincingly.
He is confident and believes that God has chosen him to lead Ghanaians and surely he will win the 2020 elections.
READ ALSO: Voting NPP, NDC and expecting different results is insanity - Greenstreet
In an interview with GhanaWeb’s Election Desk, Kofi Akpaloo says he is confident that he will beat off competition from the main political parties that is the NPP and the NDC and be sworn in as President come next year.
“I’ll win the elections, I’ll win so there’s not conditional statement here.
What I’m saying is that this election I’ve been called in to govern this country. So, I’m going to win this election no matter what, I’ll win the elections.”
He further insisted, “…I’ve seen the outcome already, spiritually I’ve seen it already so I know how the outcome is going to be like and I’m eventually going to be declared the winner…”
“2020 elections, it’s a done deal,” he added.
Kofi Akpaloo is one of the 12 qualified candidates who were cleared to contest in the upcoming elections. He is number eight on the ballot paper.
The Electoral Commission (EC) recently processed and cleared 12 presidential aspirants to contest in the 2020 general elections.
They are; Alfred Walker; an independent candidate, President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Christian Andrews; The Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Brigitte Dzogbenuku; People’s Progressive Party (PPP), John Dramani Mahama; National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The others include; Akua Donkor; Ghana Freedom Party, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings; National Democratic Party (NDP), Hassan Ayariga; All People’s Congress, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet; Convention Peoples Congress (CPP), Kofi Akpaloo; Liberal Party of Ghana, David Apasera; People’s National Convention (PNC) and Henry Herbert Lartey; Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP).