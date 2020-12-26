2020 Election: NDC will go to court on Wednesday- Rockson Nelson-Dafeamekpor

MP for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson-Dafeamekpor says the NDC will head to court on Wednesday, December 30 to challenge the results of the 2020 election.
"Certainly, we (NDC) are going to court. By this coming Wednesday, it should be done."
He made this known on Joy FM's 'NewsFile' on Saturday.
The NDC has indicated that they have finished their auditing of all the pink sheets and are ready for court.
Communications Officer for the NDC Sammy Gyamfi also stated that they are unable to accept the results of the 2020 election due to the irregularities they have uncovered.
According to him, most of these cases happened at the constituency collation centres.
Providing reasons for the continuous protest against the results he said "The first reason why we take this position is because of evidence of widespread padding of votes in favour of the Presidential candidate of the NPP that we have uncovered through our audit of the presidential result. This padding happened mainly at the constituency collation centres where polling station results recorded on the pink sheets are aggregated, you will realise that in aggregating the polling station votes more votes are added to that of candidate Akufo-Addo in some cases."
Sammy Gyamfi stated that is should be of concern that the EC has declared results that they had to correct the figures on different occasions.
"The EC as a state institution and funded by the state has a right to declare results that are mathematically correct and not results that are flawed."