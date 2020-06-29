7k health personnel to assist EC in voters registration exercise - Jean Mensa

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa has disclosed that some 7, 00 health personnel have been released for the voter registration exercise.
The exercise will begin on June 30 and there are concerns over how all safety protocols will be observed.
Jean Mensa at a press briefing on Monday said the health personnel will help in ensuring that the necessary COVID-19 safety protocols are adhered to at the various registration centres.
“It is important to note that the Ghana Health Service released some 7,000 health assistance to each of the registration centres nationwide. It is expected that the health assistance will assist us in ensuring strict adherence to the safety protocols outlined by the Electoral Commission and all of these safety measures, we will rely on your cooperation dear citizens.”
“We believe and know that it will not be easy, but with your compliance with the above measures we should be able to carry out all the registration procedures safely,” she said.
The process to compile a new roll was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) tried to halt the EC’s exercise in court but the Supreme Court last week gave them the green light to compile the new register.
The Supreme Court also ruled that the requirement for one to get a new Voters ID is by presenting a passport or Ghana Card.
Among other things, it will be mandatory to wear face masks at the registration centres, people’s temperature will be checked before one is allowed into the registration centre and there will be running water available for handwashing, according to an artwork posted on the Commission’s social media pages.
Queues are to have one-metre gaps between persons lining up to register, the scanners will be sanitized and persons who complete the registration process will also be provided with hand sanitizer before they leave the centre.