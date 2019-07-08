Prez. Akufo-Addo has disappointed us - Drivers Asso.

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana says they are extremely disappointed in Akufo-Addo for failure to deliver his promises made to them after electing him as President.
According to the drivers, the challenges confronting them are unbearable and making majority of them financially handicapped.
He made it known that members of the Association will join the ‘Kum Yen Preko’ demo to drum home their frustration and disappointment in the President.
Speaking on Rainbow FM, Chairman of the Association, Paa Willie, recounted how drivers campaigned to ensure Nana Addo was elected president and has stressed drivers would equally campaign to get him voted out if he fails to address their concerns.
“We joined the Kalyppo campaign to get Nana Addo elected as president of Ghana but from what we have seen so far, he has extremely disappointed us and as drivers, we feel it was important for us to remind him of the promises they made to us in 2020.”
He indicated that drivers have taken inspiration from President Akufo-Addo’s own encouragement of us “to be citizens but not spectators”.
Outlining some of the challenges, he said drivers under Akufo-Addo ''cannot provide for themselves and dependents as he, the man who when seeking for power used to join us in our trotro now enjoys luxury with his wife, children, and family members without considering how his faithful allies are faring.”
He mentioned the “unprecedented increment in fuel prices” claiming that the prices have shot up astronomically under the current leadership.
Mr Willie also touched on poor road Infrastructure despite the roadworthy charges they pay as well as the controversial luxury vehicle levy.