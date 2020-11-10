Agyapa deal: NDC threatens to stage 'Yegye ye sika' protest on Dec. 2

Communications Officer officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi says the party is ready to stage a protest over the controversial Agyapa deal.
The NDC has given the Akufo-Addo-led government the option to take appropriate steps in retrieving monies paid to some persons involved in the Agyapa deal or risk the wrath of the party through a series of protests and legal actions.
Sammy Gyamfi has alleged that Data Bank and Imara Holdings have been paid some monies as transaction advisors for the deal.
Mr Gyamfi and the NDC says the alleged monies paid is from the state coffers and the government must retrieve or face their wrath.
"I can tell you for sure that we will take legal action on the matter and seek a declaration. We are also going to stage the biggest demonstration ever witness in Ghana history by December 2 if these monies have not been paid back to the state. We will do everything under the law to stage these protest. It will come off by hook or crook if Akufo-Addo's cousins do not refund these monies.
The party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, said the president has up to seven days to take that action or get ready for what is coming at him.
Mr Asiedu Nketia also accused President Akufo-Addo of shielding officials found to have contravened state laws in pushing the Agyapa deal through.
A Corruption Risk Assessment conducted by Martin Amidu stated that there was reasonable suspicion of bid-rigging and a high risk of corruption activity in the selection process of the deal.
The findings also uncovered cases of alleged manipulation of the procurement process by the Ministry of Finance by adding an unapproved rider for collaboration with a Ghanaian firm.
Even though critics have called for the withdrawal of the deal, Mr Akufo-Addo has instructed the Finance Minister to return the Agyapa Royalties Agreement to Parliament for a review after the Office of the Special Prosecutor forwarded its report to him.