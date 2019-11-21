Akufo-Addo's Free SHS is full of 'potholes' - Joyce Bawa Mogtari

An aide to former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari says that Free SHS under the Akufo-Addo government is characterized by a lot of 'cracks and enormous potholes'.
According to her, the double-track system under Free SHS has resulted in certain outcomes. She indicated the lack of resources (teaching and learning materials, teachers and inadequate infrastructure) as the major demerit of the system.
She also stated that the double-track system of the Akufo Addo led administration is the worst part of free SHS yet President Mahama will maintain and restructure it when he's voted into power.
Speaking on Class FM today, Joyce Bawa stated that the Fmr. President will not scrap the policy when voted into office in 2020.
''President Mahama has always had one view that for us to fully implement the Free SHS policy we have requisite infrastructure, well-motivated teachers. Government is a continual the 1992 constitution even indicates that Free education must be run progressively that eventually. Once Free SHS has been fully introduced, I don't see how any leader will scrap it. President Mahama will maintain free SHS but it has a lot of cracks, its the worst part of Free SHS yet it will be maintained as Mahama builds infrastructure''.
''For the first time, there is no textbooks, teachers. There are a lot of cracks, its crooked and has enormous potholes. Free SHS is fantastic for those who need it if its a bad programme what are you going to gain.''
She further averred that Ghana has never suffered from low literacy rate. Adding she said research has shown the illiteracy rate has become stagnant with the introduction of Free SHS.
During the 2020 budget presentation last week, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta commended the Akufo-Addo led government over what he described an overwhelming achievement in the education sector.
He said the introduction of government’s flagship program, Free SHS “has changed the course of this nation forever and posterity will thank Akufo-Addo for making it possible for our young people to realize their future dreams and aspiration through free education.”
Meanwhile, the Institute of Scientific, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) of the University of Ghana has advised the Akufo-Addo government to consider a review of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.
ISSER said it is necessary for the government to consider equity and sustainability issues for the betterment of the free SHS programme.