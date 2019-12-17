All set for district assembly elections today

The Electoral Commission says all is set for today's district assembly and unit committee elections.
At a press briefing in Accra Monday morning, the Deputy EC chairman in charge of Operations, Mr. Samuel Tettey said 159,000 electoral officers have been trained for the elections.
He said the commission has also procured all electoral materials and have sent them to all polling stations.
He said all was set for the election and called all eligible voters to come in their numbers to cast their vote.
He further stated that the lists of all polling and flashpoints have been given to the security services to ensure peaceful elections.
Across the country, candidates for the 2019 General Assembly and Unit Committee members elections have been very busy with their campaigns and seem to have been more visible with their campaigns than the previous years.
The EC also announced that elections will not take place in three districts namely Nkoranza North, Nkoranza South, and Lower Manya Krobo.
The voting will start at 7 am and end at 5 pm. Any eligible voter can go to a polling station where they are registered to cast their ballot.
The EC announced that disabled persons will be given preferential treatment.
The election was expected to run alongside a referendum to determine whether or not political parties could sponsor candidates to seek positions at the district level but it was canceled by the President for what he describes as lack of consensus.