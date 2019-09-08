Annual Bar Conference: Prez. Akufo-Addo to account for progress made in fight against corruption - Info. Minister

The Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed that President Akufo-Addo is expected to give an account of how he has handled the fight against corruption in Ghana so far.
The President on Monday, September 9, 2019 will meet members of the Ghana Bar Association at the Annual Bar Conference.
President Akufo-Addo prior to the 2016 elections said he was going to curb corruption and said one of the ways to do that was with his personal record of incorruptibility and his commitment to strengthening the institutions responsible for aiding the fight against corruption.
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at a news briefing on Sunday in Techiman in the Bono East Region said, upon assuming office, President Akufo-Addo has undertaken a number of measures aimed at fulfilling this commitment.
He said in recent months the President has also taken actions against persons perceived to have been involved in acts associated with corruption.
“At the Annual Bar Conference in Takoradi on Monday, a platform where practitioners in law and justice will gather, the President will account for how he has handled the anti-corruption agenda and spell out outstanding steps in ensuring that his outstanding commitments on the subject, see fruition,” he said.
Mr Nkrumah said the government expects that all stakeholders will continue their commitment to fighting corruption and assist in strengthening state institutions that lead the charge.
“Government also expects that the anti-corruption fight will focus on verifiable facts rather than conjecture and suspicion paving a way for tangible [and] verifiable action,” the Ofoase Ayirebi legislator added.
Recently, Ron Strikker Netherlands’ Ambassador to Ghana, said the government of Ghana needs to pursue a 'Ghana Beyond Corruption' policy rather than 'Ghana Beyond Aid'.
“…your official policy is Ghana Beyond Aid; why not Ghana Beyond Corruption,” he asked in a TV3 viral video.
