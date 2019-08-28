Nyaho-Tamakloe's 'corruption' statement not backed by facts - Gov't

The government has reacted to Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe's claims that corruption in the Akufo-Addo led government is the worst in the country’s history.
Mr Nyaho-Tamakloe a former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss and politician, in an interview with Accra-based Atinka FM, described as worrying, President Akufo-Addo's posture towards allegations of corruption levelled against his appointees and officials in his government and claims the situation could lead to civil unrest.
But the government through the Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah have quashed those claims.
Oppong Nkrumah says “due process must be followed in handling allegations of corruption and that’s why President Akufo-Addo ensures that all allegations that are made are properly investigated.”
“You cannot sack a person alleged to have acted inappropriately merely based on those allegations. You need to have that allegation properly investigated. If indeed there is evidence that he or she has committed an offense action will be taken against them,” he said.
Mr. Nkrumah said persons accused of corruption deserve a fair opportunity to be investigated.
The Minister questioned why the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe will make such sweeping unfounded statements without empirical evidence.
“He makes a statement with no empirical bases or backing and that’s very unfortunate,” he added.
Beyond having allegations investigated, President Akufo-Addo has additionally invested in the institutions that lead the fight against corruption while adding some more institutions like the Office of the Special Prosecutor.
The Minister rather encouraged persons who intend to be helpful to the anti-corruption fight, to support the state agencies as the President is doing and let the due process work.
Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe’s outrage comes on the back of the recent documentary by investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, which exposed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) for alleged conflict of interest and corruption.
