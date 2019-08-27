Akufo-Addo's gov't has the worst corruption record in Ghana's history - Nyaho-Tamakloe

A founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe says President Akufo-Addo's government has the worst corruption record in Ghana's history.
Mr. Tamakloe described as worrying, President Akufo-Addo's posture towards allegations of corruption leveled against his appointees and officials in his government.
Speaking with Atinka FM’s presenter, Saddick Adams the Statesman and politician said:"The level of corruption under Akufo Addo's government is the worst ever in the history of Ghana and if he doesn't take care, there'll be a civil unrest under his leadership just like the revolution that happened in the North of Africa".
Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe’s outrage comes on the back of the recent documentary by investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, which exposed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) for alleged conflict of interest and corruption.
On Wednesday, investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni premiered his ‘Contracts for Sale’ documentary in which a company jointly owned by the PPA boss and his relative bid for government contracts.
The company, Talent Discovery Limited was only incorporated in 2017 but has since won a lot of contracts. More disturbingly, TDL does not execute the contracts but rather sells them to the highest bidder.
The contracts, including road projects, remain unexecuted until a buyer comes.
The company, however, denied the allegations and said its general manager, who is at the forefront, acted on his own volition.
On August 23, 2019, President Akufo-Addo suspended Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei.
The President has subsequently referred to the allegations involving a conflict of interest to the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the office of the Special Prosecutor, for their prompt action.
The President has also notified the Chairperson of the Board of the PPA to ensure that Mr. A.B Adjei hands over his office expeditiously to Mr. Frank Mante, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the PPA.
