Anyone with an ID card will vote irrespective of name missing in voter register - Afriyie Ankrah

Health chief hails African leadership in Covid-19 fight The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC) has praised African…

Nigerian healthcare workers suspend strike Nigerian healthcare workers have suspended their strike that started in…

Ghanaian girls should have presidential role models too What does a female President or Vice President mean to the girl child in Ghana?

UN's sex education project in Zambia faces opposition A sex education project in Zambia being sponsored by the United Nations…

John Mahama cuts short Bono Region tour over voter register challenges Former President John Dramani Mahama has cut short his campaign tour of the…