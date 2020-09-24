Anyone with an ID card will vote irrespective of name missing in voter register - Afriyie Ankrah

National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Director of Elections Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has vowed the party will ensure anyone with a Voter ID card will vote in the December polls irrespective of their names missing in the register.
This comes on the back of challenges which were made bare in the voter exhibition exercise where some prospective voters did not find their names in the register.
The NDC has alleged that the challenges that have come up in the exhibition exercise have shown clearly that the voter register is not credible.
READ ALSO: EC announces extension of voter exhibition exercise
They also accused the EC of plotting to removed names of their supporters from the register, a claim the EC has dismissed.
Afriyie Ankrah speaking on Joy News said they will ensure all those with the Voter ID are made to vote regardless of their names being in the register or not.
"Every Ghanaian who went register and has the card which through no fault of theirs have their names missing should vote. These are the issues we raised when the EC wanted to compile a new register. Anyone who has an ID card will vote and we are not taking this lightly at all".
The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced an extension of the voter exhibition exercise.
The exercise was expected to end on Friday, September 25 but it will now end on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
The extension became necessary as the process has been characterized by some challenges.
The EC began the voter exhibition exercise on September 18, 2020.
There have been widespread complaints about some missing names in the exercise.
The voter register exhibition exercise which will last for 8 days will afford registered voters the opportunity to match their details against what has been captured in the register and to confirm the registrations.
The EC has also introduced a mobile service through which registered voters can equally check and confirm their registration.
Voters using this service are to send their voter ID Numbers to the shortcode 1422 for their details, but can only effect corrections where necessary at the EC’s respective district offices.