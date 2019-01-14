Asiedu Nketia plead with NDC women not to marry NPP men

Asiedu Nketia General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on women within the party not to marry NPP men.
He, therefore, asked them to marry NDC men as this will help bring offsprings who will grow to support NDC like some members of the New Patriotic Party did in the past.
According to the NDC General Secretary, President Akufo-Addo grew up supporting the NPP because his late father married an NPP woman.
“We shouldn’t allow NPP men to come and marry NDC women because if that happens the men will force the children to become NPP supporters. If you look at Akufo-Addo’s history, His father, uncle and grandfather are all part of the big six, what happened was that they allowed their relatives to marry each other so it was difficult for Akufo-Addo to defect.
“But we the NDC we have allowed NPP people to marry our women and now all the children have become NPP people…so let’s promote our women to marry NDC members so at least all our children will become NDC members,” the NDC general secretary said when he addressed women’s wing of the party over the weekend.
