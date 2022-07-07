Ayikoi Otoo withdraws from NPP chairmanship race

Nii Ayikoi Otoo has withdrawn from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairmanship race.
He sent his letter informing the Election Committee of the NPP about his decision to withdraw from the race on Monday [July4, 2022].
Ayikoi Otoo was part of eight people contesting for the chairmanship position of the NPP.
The reason for his withdrawal has not been made public.
The elections for new national executives will be held in Accra on July 16, 2022.
With Ayikoi Otoo out, those left in the race are Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, George Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi Akwasi Osei-Adjei, Gifty Ama Asantewa Ayeh and Sammy Crabbe.
The Chairman of the party’s Election Committee, Mr. Peter Mac Manu has confirmed the withdrawal.
“Three prospective aspirants for the positions of National Organizer, National Women’s Organizer and National Youth Organizer; Dr. Kwame Afriyie, Akosua Serwaa Bonsu and Tumfuor Klinsman Karikari Mensah respectively rescinded their decisions to contest," Mr Mac Manu added.
When he announced his decision to join the race, the former Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, pledged to ensure that ministers of state and government appointees attend to the needs of members of the party.
He had also pledged to make the party’s rules and regulations that govern internal elections work if elected as leader of the party.
He told Graphic Online that it was important that the needs of grassroots members of the party, as well as aggrieved members, were taken care of.
He served as the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice under former President John Agyekum Kufuor.
As to why he was coming into the race, Mr Otoo said he would be galvanising grassroots support to enable the party retain power in the 2024.
Graphic