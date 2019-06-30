Betty Mould Iddrisu, Osafo-Maafo must be questioned over Woyome's judgement debt saga - Bernard Mornah

Bernard Mornah who is the Chairman of the People’s National Congress (PNC) says there are some unknown stories about Alfred Woyome's judgment debt case.
Mr Mornah says some key figures like former Youth and Sports Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo and former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Betty Mould Iddrisu need to be questioned over their role in the judgment debt saga.
The PNC Chairman speaking on TV3 said: “Half of the story has been told, the other side has not been told. The role of Osafo-Maafo and Betty Mould Iddrisu is not known; so we should be interested in getting to the bottom of this.”
He added that Mr. Osafo-Maafo, who was the then Sports Minister at the time Woyome claimed he secured a contract from the state, ought to have been a material witness in the case regarding the GHC51.2 million judgment debt paid to Mr. Woyome.
“This whole issue began with the CAN 2008, and at the time, we had sitting ministers. The material witness that we are talking about would have been Yaw Osafo-Marfo who was then the Minister of Youth and Sports.
“And to the extent, that this whole processes went without the minister appearing before the court, we say one key witness was not available to say what happened.”
He then questioned, “How come the minister went into an agreement without any proper documentation?”
Mr Mornah also opined that the state through the court of competent jurisdiction failed to do justice to the case by not inviting Mr. Osafo-Maafo as a key witness in the case.
“The state did not do all of us good by refusing to invite the most important person and actors in this, so as to hear their story. Maybe if that has happened and there was an error, we would all be saved.”
Woyome judgement debt case
Mr. Woyome has been in a legal tussle since 2014 when the Supreme Court ordered him to refund the GH?51.2 million judgment debt paid him.
Out of the amount to be paid back, Mr. Woyome has only paid GHC4 million to government.
He ran to the African Courts on Human and People’s Right to seek redress over what he called, abuse of his human rights by the Supreme Court of Ghana.
On Thursday, June 28, the African Court dismissed his application, stating that his right to non-discrimination, equality before the law, and equal protection of the law guaranteed under Article 2 and 3 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights was not violated by the state.
This ruling came a day after the Supreme Court of Ghana ordered the sale of Mr. Woyome’s properties to pay the remaining debt owed the state.
