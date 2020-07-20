C/R: EC officials flee from registration centre after gunshots

Some Electoral Commission (EC) officials had to run for their lives after gunmen stormed a registration centre in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.
According to an eye witness, gunmen numbering at least 15 stormed the Steps to Christ registration centre around 8:00 am and tried to sack some prospective voters.
This resulted in a scuffle that saw gunshots fired and three motorbikes burnt.
READ ALSO: EC's discrepancies in figures from Ashanti Region not a genuine mistake - Asiedu Nketia
The EC officials who were performing their duties at the centre gathered their equipment and left in fear of the lives.
The eye witness added that the centre has been very peaceful since the exercise began and the motive for the action of these gunmen is still not known.
There are a number of individuals at a police station in Kasoa and they want explanations to the issue.
The two parliamentary candidates vying for the seat of the Awutu Senya East Constituency the NDC's Philis Naa Koryoo and the incumbent MP Mavis Hawa Koomson of the NPP were both at the police headquarters.
The two women had to be restrained by the police after charging towards each other and hurling insults and accused each other of what happened.
The EC is yet to comment on the issue but investigations into the matter have started and the police want to bring the perpetrators to book.
Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) begun a nationwide voters’ registration exercise on June 30, 2020.
This followed a green light by the Supreme Court to compile a new electoral roll ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.
According to the Commission, the exercise will be held at about 6.788 clusters made up of five registration centres each.
The Voters registration exercise will end on August 6, 2020.