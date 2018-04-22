Chaos at BA NPP elections

There was uproar at the grounds of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bronag Ahafo Regional executives’ election due to a court injunction.
For more than two hours, an uproar of the “we shall vote" by the contestants and the delegates shook the walls of the conference hall.
This stalled the election which nearly engendered the elections due to the court injunction barring the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct the elections.
This did not go down well with the stranded delegates and contestants gathered for the voting.
However, the party elders and leadership to hold a quick consultation to resolve the issue and make sure voting takes place.
Calm therefore returned to the gathering when a decision was taken to conduct the voting.
Due to the court injunction that barred the EC from conducting the elections, the party leadership formed a committee to conduct the elections.
One of the party leaders confided to Prime News Ghana that they decided to go ahead with the election of the party executives because the suppose court injunction has not been read in court.
According to him, the party intends to negotiate for the court injunction to be withdrawn for an amicable settlement.
