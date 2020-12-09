Check out the 7 certified presidential results so far

The Electoral Commission (EC) has so far released some 7 certified results from the presidential race.
The Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, at a press briefing late in the night said they have so far received 14 regional results but have only certified 7 and the other 7 will be certified today December 9, 2020.
Jean Mensa also added that Commission is yet to receive election results from the Northern and the Bono East Regions.
She added that the commission is hopeful of announcing the final results today.
"It rained heavily at some places in Ghana and that posed a challenge for the EC. Places in the hinterlands, areas like Western North, for instance, it was difficult for our officers to travel to the regional capital to send the results to the collation centre and this explains why the EC was unable to declare the results at 5 pm yesterday. The process is ongoing and the EC has received 14 of the 16 regional results. We have representatives of the political parties working hand in hand with us and we will ensure all persons are satisfied before I append my signature to it. Out of the 14 so far, I have certified 7 of them and by the end of today, we would certify the other 7. By the close of today, we will get the other two and certified them then we can now declare the results".
Below are the 7 certified results