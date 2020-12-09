Check out the 7 certified presidential results so far

Ghana goes to the polls today Ghanaians will today, December 7, 2020, go to the polls to elect a President…

Awutu Breku: EC official issuing defective ballot papers arrested An EC official issuing defective ballot papers at the Awutu Breku DA JHS…

Heavy rains disrupt voting processes in parts of the country Heavy rains have disrupted voting processes in parts of the country especially…

EC removes polling officers tampering with ballot papers The Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed that it has identified some of its…