Defeated NPP candidate explains why he took back the 250 bicycles donated to delegates

Eric Amankwa Blay an aspirant in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries at Assin North constituency has explained why he went for some 250 bicycles he donated to delegates after losing the election.
Mr Blya prior to the election gave out some 250 bicycles as part of his campaign strategy.
After the elections on Saturday, he secured only 44 votes as against the incumbent MP Abena Duruwa Mensah who polled 389 votes.
This infuriated Mr Blay who accused the delegates and executives of lying to him that they will throw their weight behind him only for them to turn their backs on him.
READ ALSO: Several incumbent MPs losing won't affect NPPs chances in election 2020 - Freddie Blay
He then said if they do not like him as their candidate for the upcoming 2020 elections then they do not like his bicycles as well.
According to him, the unit cost of the bicycle is ¢300. Apart from the bicycles, Mr Blay claims to have shared ¢200 and ¢500 to each delegate and constituency executives to endorse his candidature but failed to do so.
“Something definitely happened behind the scenes that informed the margin of loss, I know if you don't like me then you should not accept anything from me, the bikes were around 250 pieces, in fact almost 300. I’m not taking back the money but as for the bicycles, I need them back,” he said.
The party leadership speaking said this act is uncalled for and have vowed to solve the matter amicably.
The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ended its parliamentary primaries on June 20, 2020.
The election saw some 41 incumbent NPP parliamentarians lose.
Some prominent MPs who double as chairpersons of various committees, like New Juaben South MP, Mark Assibey-Yeboah lost in their various constituencies.
The full list of losers in the Saturday primaries is below
Greater Accra Region
Vincent Sowah Odotei – La Dadekotopon
Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh – Ablekuma North
Ahmed Arthur – Okaikwei South
Alhaji Habib Saad – Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro
Kofi Brako -Tema Central
Central Region
Abraham Odoom – Twifo Atti Morkwa
Anthony Effah – Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa
Ashanti Region
Daniel Okyem Aboagye – Bantama Constituency
Collins Owusu Amankwah – Manhyia North Constituency
Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – Ejisu Constituency
Kwame Asafu-Adjei – Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo
Kennedy Kankam – Nhyiaeso Constituency
Ben Abdallah Banda – Offinso South Constituency
Western Region
Ato Panford-Shama Constituency
Joe Mensah – Kwesimintsim constituency
Alex Agyeku-Mpohor Constituency
Patrick Bogyako Kwame Saime- Amenfi East Constituency
Upper West Region
Godfred Bayong Tangu-Wa East Constituency
Patrick Adama-Sissala West
Ridwan Abass-Sissala East
Eastern Region
Mark Assibey-Yeboah – New Juaben South Constituency
Seth Kwame Acheampong – Mpraeso constituency
William Agyapong Qauitoo – Akim Oda Constituency
Opare Ansah – Suhum Constituency
Ama Sey- Akwatia Constituency
Kwabena Ohemeng- Tinyase Kade Constituency
Robert Kwasi Amoah – Achiase Constituency
Northern Region
Charles Bintin – Saboba Constituency
Alhaji Wahab Wumbei – Tolon Constituency
Bono Region
Dr. Kwabena Twum Nuamah – Berekum East Constituency
Kwasi Sabi – Dormaa East Constituency
North-East Regio
Dr. Sagre Bambangi – Walewale Constituency
Upper East Region
Joseph Kofi Adda – Navrongo Central Constituency