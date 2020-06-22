Several incumbent MPs losing won't affect NPPs chances in election 2020 - Freddie Blay

National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), Freddie Blay says several incumbent Members of Parliament losing their ticket in the recently held primaries will not affect the chances of the party in the 2020 general elections.
He went on to say there was little the party could have done save some Members of Parliament from losing their seats.
Mr. Blay argued that some of the MPs had become unpopular within their constituencies whilst some lost touch with the delegates.
He brushed off suggestions that the loss of these incumbent MPs could have a consequence for the party going into the elections.
“Let’s admit it, the MPs had lost respect, the delegates had lost confidence in some of the people they voted against. There was nothing we could do to influence the process irrespective of what the people say.
“The constitution says we should allow for a contest and that is what we did”
“I would rather argue that the new faces would bring a lot of energy to the party.” he told Joy News.
41 incumbent NPP parliamentarians lost in the party’s primaries which was held on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Some prominent MPs who double as chairpersons of various committees, like New Juaben South MP, Mark Assibey-Yeboah lost in their various constituencies.
He then praised the delegates and said he believes they have selected a team that will help the NPP battle to win the 2020 elections.
“I won’t have any quarrel with the decisions taken by our delegates in the various constituencies.
“We should have faith in the decision of the delegates and they are always right.”
The full list of losers in the Saturday primaries is below
Greater Accra Region
Vincent Sowah Odotei – La Dadekotopon
Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh – Ablekuma North
Ahmed Arthur – Okaikwei South
Alhaji Habib Saad – Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro
Kofi Brako -Tema Central
Central Region
Abraham Odoom – Twifo Atti Morkwa
Anthony Effah – Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa
Ashanti Region
Daniel Okyem Aboagye – Bantama Constituency
Collins Owusu Amankwah – Manhyia North Constituency
Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – Ejisu Constituency
Kwame Asafu-Adjei – Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo
Kennedy Kankam – Nhyiaeso Constituency
Ben Abdallah Banda – Offinso South Constituency
Western Region
Ato Panford-Shama Constituency
Joe Mensah – Kwesimintsim constituency
Alex Agyeku-Mpohor Constituency
Patrick Bogyako Kwame Saime- Amenfi East Constituency
Upper West Region
Godfred Bayong Tangu-Wa East Constituency
Patrick Adama-Sissala West
Ridwan Abass-Sissala East
Eastern Region
Mark Assibey-Yeboah – New Juaben South Constituency
Seth Kwame Acheampong – Mpraeso constituency
William Agyapong Qauitoo – Akim Oda Constituency
Opare Ansah – Suhum Constituency
Ama Sey- Akwatia Constituency
Kwabena Ohemeng- Tinyase Kade Constituency
Robert Kwasi Amoah – Achiase Constituency
Northern Region
Charles Bintin – Saboba Constituency
Alhaji Wahab Wumbei – Tolon Constituency
Bono Region
Dr. Kwabena Twum Nuamah – Berekum East Constituency
Kwasi Sabi – Dormaa East Constituency
North-East Regio
Dr. Sagre Bambangi – Walewale Constituency
Upper East Region
Joseph Kofi Adda – Navrongo Central Constituency