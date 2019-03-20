E-Justice Project will bring efficiency in Justice delivery -Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says if the successes chalked with the paperless port system is anything to go by then Ghana is guaranteed of efficiency in justice delivery in the country.
Addressing lawyers present at the launch of the E-Justice Project in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said his administration is working assiduously to make all structures and institutions in Ghana technology friendly.
"Then we are guaranteed of great efficiency in our justice delivery system."
The E-Justice Project by the Judiciary is to help eradicate the stress that comes with filing cases and also do away with the manual way of assigning cases to judges, it will also help electronically keep records of all judicial works in the country.
According to President Akufo-Addo, the upgrade from manual to the paperless court system is an indication that Ghana is aware of how technology currently affects every part of our life.
"The e-justice project is the recognition of the fact that every aspect of our lives today is ruled by technology, the project is a .........to help ensure that the law keeps pace with technology."
President Akufo-Addo also added that the new paperless court system will help boost the confidence of Ghanaians in the judicial process.
"It is critical if you want to maintain the confidence of the Ghanaian people......... our nation's reputation as a country being governed according to the rule of law."
He urged the Chief Justice not to relent in her efforts to see the proper implementation of the E-Justice project.
