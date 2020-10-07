EC to send copies of new voters’ register to political parties by Nov. 11 

The Electoral Commission, EC says they will by November 11, 2020, send copies of the final new voters' register to the political parties.
The Director of Elections at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe made this known in a radio interview.
Last week, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for instance raised concerns that the final register was not ready, yet aspirants have been asked to file their nomination forms this week – October 5 to October 9, 2020.
What happens if someone assumed to be a registered voter endorses an aspirant’s nomination forms and it turns out that the said person does not have his name in the final gazetted register, the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia for instance questioned in a radio interview.
The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has also urged the EC to ensure that the final register is given out to all parties ahead of time.
Reacting in the radio interview, Dr Serebour Quaicoe said the EC plans to give the register out to the parties one month to the elections.
“We could have even given them out earlier but because we should finish with the transfers and special voters’ compilation before we can give the register out,” he said.