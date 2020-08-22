Election 2020: Debate only way to judge track records of political parties - Dr Asante

Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, Director, Advocacy and Policy engagement CDD-Ghana has backed calls by John Mahama to debate President Akufo-Addo.
Mr Asante, however, believes the debate should not be centred on infrastructure only but it should be about the track record of the two leading political parties.
Speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile he expressed delight in the manner in which both leaders are going about their campaign devoid of insults.
"It is welcome news that we are talking about issues and not insulting each other. It is good and healthy for democracy. It will promote development. I want to hear more talk about the outcome. The debate is the only way we track what they have done for the country and the citizenry "
Mr Mahama on Thursday threw a challenge to President Akufo-Addo during his tour of the Volta Region.
The former president believes such a debate will put to rest the argument about records of the two leading parties.
Such a challenge has, however, been rejected by the governing NPP.
John Mahama again repeated his call for a debate with President Akufo-Addo on comparison of their track records as presidents.
He says the NDC has a more superior record of providing equitable distribution of development projects across the country than the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
However, Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Yaw Buaben-Asamoa says the party is focused on governance rather than debating John Mahama.
“it’s not for us to accept or deny a challenge from the former president. His audience is the electorates, our audience is the electorates and we are very busy engaging the electorates. So, if he has anything to do, he better engage the electorates.”
“Akufo-Addo is delivering on the matters that touch on the lives of Ghanaians, that impact the Ghanaian the most. Those matters are not a subject of debate between John Mahama and Nana Addo.”
“John Mahama had the opportunity, he couldn’t deliver. He made various promises and couldn’t deliver. He is still going round making promises he has no intention of delivering. In one breath he says freebies are not good, in another breath he is going to give everything away free because we have managed to implement policies that touch the lives of people. Governance for us is more serious than debating John Mahama,” he added.