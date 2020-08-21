Election 2020: I want Ghanaians to see me as a man they can trust - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says he wants Ghanaians to see him as a man they can trust.
The President who is on tour in the Central Region says he has prepared a better future for Ghanaians and knows he will be judged by his deeds"
He has asked the people of Central Region to vote massively for the NPP in the December polls as he promises to better their lives.
READ ALSO: Election 2020: NPP launches manifesto on August 22
"I want to come across Ghanaians as an honest man, a man they can trust because of my performance. What I have done in government and the key matters that I promised to do I have done most. So if Ghanaians look at their future which COVID-19 has come in they will know they have a political leader who has walk the talk.
Meanwhile, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on August 22, 2020, launch its 2020 manifesto ahead of election 2020.
The event will be held at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the event will be hosted virtually.
The Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia and other experts drafted the 2020 manifesto.
According to a press release signed by the NPP General Secretary, John Boadu a few individuals have been invited for the event.
Zoom platforms have also been created for all other party members across the nation to virtually join the launch.
The NPP is hopeful that the policies outlined in the manifesto will make Ghanaians retain the Akufo-Addo administration in office for another four years.
The party recently inaugurated a nine-member planning committee for the launch of the manifesto.
The Committee was chaired by Oboshie Sai Coffie, and includes Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Sammi Awuku, Lord Commey, Evron Hughes, Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah, Collins Nuamah, Robert Kutin Jnr, Kate Gyamfua and Abibata Shanni Mahama.