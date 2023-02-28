Ghana Card won’t be used for voting in 2024 elections – Jean Mensa

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa has said that the Ghana Card will not be used to vote in the 2024 general elections.
She said the Commission is seeking to use the card only for the voter registration exercise.
“Mr. Speaker, I wish to emphasise that the Ghana card will not be used to vote in the 2024 elections, the Ghana Card is only a requirement to register as a voter,” she said in Parliament.
“Once you present your Ghana card and successfully register as a voter, you will be issued with a voter’s identification card which bears the code of your region, your district, your electoral area and the name of your polling station, the Ghana card does not have these features and therefore it will not be used to vote in the 2024 general elections,” she indicated.
This, she explained, will prevent non-citizens and minors from clandestinely going through the registration process.
She added that the guarantor system for voter registration exercise will be completely eliminated by the use of Ghana Card as the sole identification document for the registration.
According to her, the guarantor system is prone to abuse.